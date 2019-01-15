The future of an Aberdeen paper mill which employs hundreds of people is uncertain after a deal to buy it fell through.

The Stoneywood paper mill is believed to employ about 450 staff.

Business Minister Jamie Hepburn said the Scottish government and Scottish Enterprise were ready to help after being told by Arjowiggins that they were looking at all options.

Tommy Campbell from the Unite union said it was an "anxious" time.

No-one from the company has been available for comment.

'Tooth and nail'

Unite regional officer Mr Campbell told BBC Scotland: "I was in touch with the shop steward last night and the management are confirming that they are officially not in administration at this point in time.

"Hopefully it doesn't come to that. I think the situation is complicated.

"Stoneywood has been a very successful business for almost 250 years."

He added: "We will fight tooth and nail to protect this business. The workers deserve nothing less. It's an uncertain and anxious time."