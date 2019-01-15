Image caption Police at the scene of the attack in Aberdeen

A 65-year-old man has been jailed for trying to murder his daughter's former partner with an axe.

John Quantrell was wearing a mask when he targeted Christopher Willett, 36, in a car in Aberdeen on September 11 2017.

He smashed the car window and struck his victim four times with the axe during the assault in Sinclair Road.

At the High Court in Edinburgh, Quantrell was sentenced to nine years in prison and a further two years' supervision.

Judge Lord Clark said: "It is clear, on the evidence, you had a deep animosity towards Christopher Willett."

Quantrell had denied attempting to murder Mr Willett but a jury found him guilty of the charge.

Mr Willett, who was in a relationship with Quantrell's daughter until 2015, was attacked as he left his workplace at Trojan Crates in the Torry area of Aberdeen.

Witnesses thought at first it was a road rage incident.

'Colourful past'

The victim told the court the window pane was smashed and his attacker swung four blows at him with the axe.

He said that he thought if he stayed where he was he would be dead and managed to get out of the car.

After removing his attacker's hood and scarf he realised his assailant was Quantrell.

Quantrell's defence counsel David Moggach maintained the incident stemmed from "a chance meeting".

He said Quantrell had "quite a colourful past" and was previously imprisoned but his last assault conviction was more than 20 years ago.

He had previous convictions for dishonesty, public disorder, assault and robbery.

But Mr Moggach also said the murder bid was "a one off incident" and argued that Quantrell did not pose a risk to the general public, although he accepted a prison sentence for the latest offence was inevitable.