Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was struck by a car on Skene Street

Police are investigating after a six-year-old boy was struck by a car outside a theatre in Aberdeen.

The child was hit by a small dark Audi on Skene Street, at the rear of His Majesty's Theatre in the city, at about 16:40 on Wednesday.

Police said the car failed to stop following the collision. The boy suffered minor injuries.

They have appealed for anyone with information about the car to come forward.

Sgt Peter Henderson said, "We have already spoken to a large number of witnesses to this collision, but I appeal to anyone who has information which would help us trace the vehicle and driver to contact police on 101 quoting incident number PS-20190116-2501.

"Similarly I appeal directly to the driver of the vehicle involved to come forward"