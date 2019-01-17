Image copyright Daniel Diack Image caption The conditions caused queues in areas including Portlethen

The arrival of snow and ice has been causing difficult driving conditions across the north east of Scotland.

There have reports of numerous accidents on icy roads, and police are urging drivers to take extra care.

Collisions and breakdowns closed the A96 at Huntly and the A947 between Turriff and Oldmeldrum.

The road problems have already led to transport problems at several schools, with The Gordon Schools in Huntly closed to pupils.

The snow gates are closed on the A939 between Cockbridge and Tomintoul, and several motorists reported road problems in Inverurie and Kemnay.