NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man in court over sexual assault in Aberdeen

  • 17 January 2019
Byron Crescent Image copyright Google
Image caption An incident happened in the Byron Crescent area

A man has appeared in court charged with the sexual assault of a teenage girl in Aberdeen.

It followed an incident in the Byron Crescent area of the city on Monday.

Christopher Kenn, known as Lumsden, 44, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court charged under the Sexual Offences Scotland Act.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.