Image caption Robert Stratton is serving a minimum of 23 years over two Dundee killings

A double killer has been jailed for five years for a slashing an inmate at HMP Grampian in Peterhead and wounding a female prison officer.

Robert Stratton injured Gillian Connor with a homemade weapon containing razor blades as she tried to intervene to halt the attack in September last year.

At the High Court in Edinburgh, he admitted the offences.

Stratton, 44, is serving at least 23 years for a murder and culpable homicide in Dundee.

He was found guilty of killing two people following a vigil for a teenager who had earlier fallen to his death from cliffs.

Stratton stabbed Julie McCash and David Sorrie in a Dundee street hours after Ralph Smith fell in Arbroath in February 2017.

Sentencing him for the HMP Grampian attacks, judge Lord Armstrong praised the prison officer for her "courage".

He told Stratton: "This was a cowardly and senseless attack which was brutal, violent and sustained."

Defence counsel Thomas Ross QC said: "He is very keen for it to be placed on record he had absolutely no intention to harm the prison officer."