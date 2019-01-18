Image copyright JASPERIMAGE Image caption The crash happened on the A96, near to Forres Enterprise Park

A man has died after a crash involving a van and four cars in Moray.

Police said the 61-year-old died at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after being taken from the scene on the A96 by air ambulance.

Three other men who were involved in the accident were also taken to Dr's Gray's Hospital Elgin for treatment.

The crash happened on the Forres to Elgin Road, near the enterprise park, at about 17:00 on Thursday. Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Sgt Scott Deans said: "Our thoughts at this difficult time remain with those involved.

"Our investigations continue and in order to help piece together exactly what happened, I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the collision and who hasn't yet come forward, to contact police."