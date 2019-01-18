Fishing boat crewman airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary
- 18 January 2019
A crewman has been airlifted to hospital from a fishing vessel off the Aberdeenshire coast after a medical emergency.
The Coastguard helicopter and two lifeboats - from Macduff and Fraserburgh - as well as the Banff Coastguard team were scrambled at about 06:40.
The incident was about nine miles from Macduff Harbour.
The crewman's condition is not yet known.
VIDEO: Coastguard helicopter leaving Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after flying patient in following medical emergency being declared on fishing vessel off Aberdeenshire coast @MCA_media @BBCScotlandNews pic.twitter.com/MEHf4JUVAA— BBC North East Scot (@BBCNorthEast) January 18, 2019
End of Twitter post by @BBCNorthEast