Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Brian McKandie's body was found in his rural cottage

A man accused of murdering a pensioner told his girlfriend he had never struck someone on the head, a trial has heard.

Brian McKandie, 67, was found dead at his cottage near Rothienorman in Aberdeenshire on 12 March 2016.

Steven Sidebottom, 25, denies murder and robbery.

The High Court in Aberdeen heard that analysis of mobile phones by police showed Mr Sidebottom texted his partner: "I've never hit anyone on the head".

The eighth day of the trial heard from Police Scotland major crime analyst Evita O'Malley, who produced a report into what was viewed to be relevant phone usage.

Ms O'Malley told advocate depute Iain McSporran, prosecuting, of exchanges between the phones of Mr Sidebottom and his girlfriend Kudzaishe Chiriseri.

On the evening Mr McKandie is alleged to have been murdered, 11 March 2016, a message from Mr Sidebottom said it was going to be late before he could make it to see her.

The court heard there was then a two-hour window during which there was no phone activity between them.

Several days later, on 18 March, he texted that he could guarantee he would be questioned about Mr McKandie's death as he was "up there all the time".

Mr Sidebottom denies repeatedly striking Mr McKandie with an unidentified implement or implements.

He has lodged special defences of incrimination and alibi.

The trial, before Lord Uist, continues.