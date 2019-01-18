Image copyright Google

A developer hoping to build nearly 300 flats overlooking Aberdeen's famous Rubislaw Quarry has had its planning appeal rejected.

Canadian developer Carttera wants to build the flats - looking like blocks of granite - as well as a gym and bistro on the edge of the site.

However, the plans were rejected in June last year.

Scottish ministers have now also rejected an appeal. Carttera said it was "disappointed".

The developer added: "We will be liaising with our architects to prepare a revised application in the near future."

Rubislaw Quarry was credited with giving Aberdeen its Granite City name.

Millions of tonnes of granite were excavated from the quarry, which closed in 1971 and is now filled with water.