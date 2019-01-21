NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man charged over Keith digger shop incident

  • 21 January 2019
Digger and shop Image copyright Donna Ewen
Image caption Significant damage was caused in Saturday's incident

A man has been charged after a digger was crashed into the front of a shop in a town in Moray.

The incident at the Spar shop in Keith took place at 03:35 on Saturday, leaving debris strewn across Regent Street.

Police said "significant damage" was caused and the main A96 road was closed.

A 35-year-old man has been charged and is expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court.

Media playback is unsupported on your device
Media captionPolice said "significant damage" was caused

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites