Significant damage was caused in Saturday's incident

A man has been charged after a digger was crashed into the front of a shop in a town in Moray.

The incident at the Spar shop in Keith took place at 03:35 on Saturday, leaving debris strewn across Regent Street.

Police said "significant damage" was caused and the main A96 road was closed.

A 35-year-old man has been charged and is expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court.