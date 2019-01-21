A man who admitted the attempted murder of a 63-year-old who was getting money at a cash machine has been jailed for six years.

Mark Stephen, 37, attacked and tried to rob Grahame Murray in Fraserburgh in September last year.

Mr Murray cried for help before being repeatedly stabbed.

At the High Court in Glasgow, Lady Stacey told Stephen the six-year jail term would have been eight years but for his guilty plea.

The judge said: "You know that what you did was disgraceful.

"The courts cannot tolerate taking out a kitchen knife and using it on a man in his 60s."

'Frenzied' attack

Advocate depute Eric Robertson said a hooded Stephen mumbled "give me the money" before getting his victim in a "choke hold".

Mr Robertson added Mr Murray was then attacked in a "frenzied manner".

The advocate depute told the court: "Mr Murray saw the glint of a knife blade. He was screaming for help."

Mr Murray had a number of wounds and was initially placed in a high dependency ward at hospital.

He had also suffered a partially collapsed lung but was able to leave hospital days later.

Medics are hopeful he will recover fully, but he remains at risk of a further collapsed lung or infection.

Matthew Jackson, defending, said a "combination of circumstances" saw Stephen turn to crime.

He added: "He is deeply ashamed of his actions and is apologetic."