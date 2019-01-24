Image copyright Ewen Rennie

Aberdeen's depute provost Alan Donnelly has been charged with sexual assault.

The charge follows an incident which is alleged to have taken place at Trinity Hall in the city's Holburn Street last November.

The councillor who was involved in the alleged incident was suspended from the Conservative party earlier this month and reported to police.

Police Scotland said a 64-year-old man had been charged and a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.

A Scottish Conservative party spokesman said: "Cllr Donnelly remains suspended from the party pending the outcome of criminal proceedings."