Two seriously injured in crash near Kirkton of Skene

  • 24 January 2019
A944 Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash happened on the A944 near the village of Kirkton of Skene

Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries following a three-car crash in Aberdeenshire.

The accident happened on the A944 near the village of Kirkton of Skene at about 17: 50 on Wednesday.

A 46-year-old man, who was driving a blue Vauxhall Astra, and a 60-year-old woman, the driver of a grey Audi A4, were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A 71-year-old man, who was driving a white Range Rover Evoque, was not injured.

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash, or saw any of the cars beforehand, to contact them.

