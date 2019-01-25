Image copyright University of Aberdeen

Aberdeen University has announced plans for a £100m expansion of its Middle East campus in Qatar.

Science, engineering, maths and law will be some of the courses on offer at the 50,000 square metre development.

The new campus will be in Al Daayan, near Doha, which is home to the university's other Qatari campus.

The announcement has been made less than three weeks after the university abandoned plans for a campus in South Korea.

The university's partner in the project, The Faleh Group (AFG) for Education and Academic Services, is expected to be making the £100m investment.

The partnership between the AFG and the University of Aberdeen saw the launch of the university's first Qatari campus in the country's capital.

'Exciting opportunities'

More than 400 students have been attracted to the campus to study a range of business programmes since its launch in 2017.

University principal Prof George Boyne hailed the plans as a "milestone".

Prof Boyne said: "This truly is a significant moment in our partnership with AFG, and I look forward to continuing our excellent work together as we create a world-class campus that establishes the university as a leader in transnational education.

"The new campus in Al Daayan builds on the success of the initial phase of our partnership with AFG.

"The next phase of the partnership will open up exciting opportunities to expand our range of degrees to include STEM subjects, medical sciences, law, and politics and international relations."