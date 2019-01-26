Image caption Phyllis Milne was last seen by a member of her family on Friday

The coastguard is helping emergency services in the search for a missing pensioner.

Phyllis Milne, 86, was reported missing from Quarryhill area of Keith in Moray. She was last seen at around 22:00 on Friday by a member of her family.

Police said the missing woman is about 5ft 6in, of medium build, with thick, grey, short, curly hair. She also wears glasses.

She may be wearing a beige jacket with a fur collar, and a hat.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact police.