Image copyright Police Scotland/Jasperimage

A body has been found in the search for a missing pensioner in the north east of Scotland.

Phyllis Milne, 86, was reported missing from the Quarryhill area of Keith, Moray, on Saturday.

She was last spoken to by a family member at around 22:00 on Friday.

Police said a body had been recovered from the River Isla as part of searches to trace the pensioner. Formal identification is yet to take place, but her family has been informed.