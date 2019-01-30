Image caption Steven Sidebottom (left) is accused of murdering Brian McKandie

The jury in the trial of a man accused of murdering a pensioner has retired to consider its verdict.

Handyman Brian McKandie, 67, was found dead in his cottage near Rothienorman in Aberdeenshire on 12 March 2016.

Steven Sidebottom, 25, denies murder and robbery.

The case has been heard of front of judge Lord Uist and a jury of 10 women and five men at the High Court in Aberdeen.

The closing speeches for the prosecution and defence were made on Tuesday.

Special defence

Mr Sidebottom denies striking Mr McKandie with an unidentified implement or implements and robbing him of a container and a sum of money.

He has lodged a special defence of alibi.

Lord Uist told the jury that in order to convict Mr Sidebottom, they would have to accept the "whole package" of the circumstantial case presented by the prosecution.

The trial has heard Mr McKandie's death was initially treated by police as an accident, until the post-mortem examination several days later revealed he had sustained at least 15 blows to the head.

Lord Uist said despite the "errors" made by the police at the outset, it was now not disputed that he was murdered.