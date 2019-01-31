Child in hospital after being hit by vehicle in Aberdeen
31 January 2019
A child has been taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Aberdeen.
The incident happened at the junction of Leslie Road and Great Northern Road shortly before 09:00 on Thursday.
A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 09:00 today to attend an incident on Great Northern Road in Aberdeen.
"We dispatched one ambulance to the scene and transported one child patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary."