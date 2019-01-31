Eleven lambs die after Fraserburgh dog attack
Eleven lambs have died after being attacked by a dog in Aberdeenshire.
The incident happened at the Philorth Estate near Fraserburgh between noon on Friday 25 January and 09:30 the next day.
Police said the canine involved was believed to have been a German Shepherd-type dog. It was chased away and ran into a wooded area known as Kirktown Wood.
Police Scotland reminded dog owners to keep their pets under control.
PC Michael Stone, appealing for witnesses, said: "A total of 11 young animals have sadly died as a result of this incident and we are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances."