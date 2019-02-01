Image caption Steven Sidebottom (left) denies murdering Brian McKandie

The jury in the trial of a man accused of murdering a pensioner is deliberating for a third day.

Handyman Brian McKandie, 67, was found dead in his blood-spattered cottage near Rothienorman in Aberdeenshire on 12 March 2016.

His death was initially treated as an accident, but a post-mortem examination several days later revealed he had been struck at least 15 times.

Steven Sidebottom, 25, denies murder and robbery.

The jury at the High Court in Aberdeen began deliberating on Wednesday.

Mr Sidebottom has lodged a special defence of alibi.