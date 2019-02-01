Aberdeen City Council has warned it could face a funding gap of up to £50m.

The local authority has blamed a lack of funding from the Scottish government for core services and the extra costs which could be incurred by a pay rise for teachers for the shortfall.

The Scottish government has agreed to increase the amount of money given to councils across the country.

Leaders are due to meet unions, charities and community groups to outline their plans for the year.

In December, the council had warned that services and jobs could be at risk.