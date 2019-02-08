Image copyright University of Aberdeen

The University of Aberdeen has scrapped graduation fees.

Students have previously had to pay an administration fee of £45 to graduate in person, and £10 if they did not attend the ceremony.

University principal Professor George Boyne said the move - which comes into force with immediate effect - followed "careful consideration" of persuasive lobbying.

The Aberdeen University Students' Association (Ausa) welcomed the news.

The University of Glasgow abolished its fees last year, and Strathclyde University did likewise earlier this week.

Image copyright PA

Prof Boyne said: "We have been looking at the graduation fee in recent months and, after careful consideration of a very persuasive case, we have agreed to abolish it."

Ausa education officer Donna Connelly said: "Graduation is one of the best experiences of a student's time at university and graduation fees can be an unnecessary barrier to them celebrating their achievements with their family and friends.

"I'm delighted to have worked with the principal and the university to agree to the scrapping of the graduation fee.

"As a graduate of the university myself I know that this decision will benefit students and is a welcome step forward."