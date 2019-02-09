Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Five people were pulled from the harbour after their boat capsized on Saturday

Five rowers have been rescued from Aberdeen harbour after their boat capsized.

The incident happened shortly before 15:00, near to Victoria Bridge on the River Dee.

The rowers managed to climb on top of their boat and were rescued by the pilot boat from Aberdeen Harbour within 10 minutes of going into the water.

Initial reports suggested that no one was seriously hurt after being checked over by a waiting ambulance crew.

Aberdeen RNLI lifeboat and a coastguard rescue team aided in the rescue, along with an offshore industry rescue helicopter.

It is understood that a doctor who was travelling in the helicopter was lowered to the harbour to assist with medical checks.