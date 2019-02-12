NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Police called to 'serious assault' in Aberdeen city centre

  • 12 February 2019
George Street Image copyright Google
Image caption The incident happened on George Street in the centre of Aberdeen

Police have attended what is being described as a "serious assault" in Aberdeen city centre.

Emergency services were called to George Street at about 20:20 on Tuesday. The area was cordoned off.

Police Scotland confirmed the assault and said it was an ongoing incident.

They also said that it was contained and there was no risk to the public.

