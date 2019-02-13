NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Three arrested after 'attempted murder' in Aberdeen.

  • 13 February 2019
Aberdeen assault Image copyright Jasperimage

Three people have been arrested in connection with the alleged attempted murder of a man in Aberdeen.

The 41-year-old was seriously injured in the incident in the city's George Street at about 20:20 on Tuesday.

Police said he was being treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Two men aged 33 and 27 and a 36-year-old woman have been arrested. Det Insp Allen Shaw, of Police Scotland, said inquiries were ongoing.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites