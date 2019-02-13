Three arrested after 'attempted murder' in Aberdeen.
- 13 February 2019
Three people have been arrested in connection with the alleged attempted murder of a man in Aberdeen.
The 41-year-old was seriously injured in the incident in the city's George Street at about 20:20 on Tuesday.
Police said he was being treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Two men aged 33 and 27 and a 36-year-old woman have been arrested. Det Insp Allen Shaw, of Police Scotland, said inquiries were ongoing.