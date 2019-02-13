Image caption The fire broke out on the top floor of the flats in Richmond Walk

A 33-year-old man has been arrested after a serious fire at a tenement block in Aberdeen.

Police confirmed his arrest was in connection with an incident of wilful fire-raising.

Four fire engines, a height vehicle and about 23 firefighters were called to the well-developed blaze in Richmond Walk at about 17:45 on Tuesday.

The fire appeared to have broken out on the building's top floor, with flames seen coming out of skylight windows.

The block was evacuated during the operation but there were no casualties.