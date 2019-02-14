The operator of an Aberdeen care home for the elderly which was told to make urgent improvements is to stop operating the facility.

An inspection of the Banks O'Dee home raised "serious" concerns.

Four Seasons Health Care has announced it now plans to withdraw from running the facility in four weeks.

It will work with the Care Inspectorate and Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership to find an alternative care provider take over operations.

The Banks O'Dee home has 49 residents and 53 permanent staff plus agency workers.

'Not meeting standards'

Chief operating officer for Four Seasons Amanda Cunningham said: "Our first consideration is for the wellbeing of the people in our care and our colleagues.

"Our proposal to cease operating Banks O'Dee has been reached reluctantly. It is because we have been concerned for some time that the home has not been meeting the standards that we expect our homes to provide and that the Care Inspectorate requires.

"We hope another care provider is found to secure the home's future and, if this happens, we would do everything we could to facilitate a smooth transfer."

She added: "If no alternative operator is found, then, regrettably, we would begin consultation with colleagues about closure and continue to provide care and allow plenty of time while we work with the Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership to support residents and their families to transfer to appropriate care provision."