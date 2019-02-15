Aberdeen bypass to fully open next week

The troubled Aberdeen bypass is expected to fully open within the next week.

The final section of the troubled project, known as the AWPR, will be available "subject to operational planning"

The bypass - stretching 36 miles (58 km) - was approved by Scottish ministers in 2009.

However, the £745m project fell behind schedule, and is now expected to cost more than £1bn.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: "Productive discussions have continued between Aberdeen Roads Limited (ARL) and Transport Scotland since the meeting with the Cabinet Secretary on February 6. All necessary technical assurances have been received.

"Subject to operational planning, we expect the final section of the AWPR to open next week.

"An update will be provided when final arrangements are confirmed."

Problems with the River Don bridge crossing have held up completion of the project.

Preparatory work for the AWPR began in August 2014, and construction began in February 2015.

The first main bypass section - between Parkhill and Blackdog - opened in June, and the Balmedie to Tipperty section of the bypass fully opened to traffic in August 2018.