NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Two injured following one-vehicle crash in Strichen

  • 16 February 2019
Entrance to Strichen Park Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash happened about half a mile from Strichen Community Park

Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash in Aberdeenshire.

The accident, which involved one vehicle, happened on the A981 - about a quarter of a mile from the Strichen Community Park - at about noon.

Police said the two injured people had been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Their conditions are not known.

