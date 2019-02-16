Two injured following one-vehicle crash in Strichen
- 16 February 2019
Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash in Aberdeenshire.
The accident, which involved one vehicle, happened on the A981 - about a quarter of a mile from the Strichen Community Park - at about noon.
Police said the two injured people had been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Their conditions are not known.