A woman is in a critical condition after the car she was driving crashed near Stonehaven.

Her Volvo XC60 was involved in the accident on the A90's northbound carriageway two miles north of Fordoun at about 12:35 on Sunday.

No other vehicle was involved. The woman, who is 53, is being treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Police officers investigating the crash want to speak to anyone who saw what happened.

Sgt Peter Henderson said: "Our thoughts at this time are with the family of the lady involved in this incident.

"An investigation is ongoing into the circumstances of the collision and I would urge anyone who may have seen the vehicle prior to the collision, or who saw the incident itself and who has not yet come forward, to get in touch.

"Likewise if any motorists believe they may have dashcam footage which could assist our inquiries, please let us know."