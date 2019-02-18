A six-year-old child was among three people taken to hospital following a fire at a flat in Aberdeen.

The block in St Clair Street was evacuated following the blaze in a ground floor property at about 03:00 on Sunday morning.

Police Scotland said it was believed to have been caused by an electrical fault.

The three people taken to hospital were treated for the effects of breathing in smoke.

Meanwhile, a man suffered burns following a fire at a Moray farm on Sunday.

Six engines were called to the farm near Aberlour. A fire investigation will be carried out.