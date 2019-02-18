A high risk sex offender who targeted children and women for more than four decades has been sentenced.

Douglas Ewen, 59, was found guilty of 18 offences involving 10 victims.

Most happened in Aberdeen, but other incidents took place elsewhere in the north east of Scotland.

At the High Court in Edinburgh, Lord Kinclaven set the punishment part of the sentence at five and a half years but made an order for lifelong restriction (OLR).

'No alternative'

The judge warned Ewen he will only be freed if the authorities consider he is no longer a risk to the public.

Ewen's sexual crimes began in 1976 after targeting a young girl who he molested before later raping her.

Lord Kinclaven said: "There is clearly no alternative to a custodial sentence. No other method of dealing with you is appropriate."

Defence counsel David Moggach said Ewen still maintained that he was innocent of the charges the jury convicted him on.