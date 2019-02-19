NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man faces firearms and vandalism charges in Aberdeen

  • 19 February 2019

A man has appeared in court in connection with alleged firearms offences and vandalism at Aberdeen's harbour expansion site.

Police had been appealing for information following a number of incidents in the Greyhope Road area.

At Aberdeen Sheriff Court, 27-year-old Mark Raymond faced charges including reckless discharge of a firearm and wilful fireraising.

He made no plea and was released on bail.