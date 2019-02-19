NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Passengers treated for smoke inhalation after Aberdeen bus fire

  • 19 February 2019
bus fire Image copyright Fubarnews

A number of people have been treated for the effects of breathing in smoke after a fire on a bus near Aberdeen.

Police said 13 were on board the double decker on the A90 near Foveran, north of Aberdeen when the fire started at about 19:30 on Tuesday evening.

A small number of them required treatment.

The road was closed northbound and traffic was being diverted.

Image copyright Fubarnews

