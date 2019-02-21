Forty firefighters tackle Lossiemouth house blaze
- 21 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Three people have been taken to hospital after a fire in Moray.
At least 40 firefighters were called to a house in Macdonald Drive in Lossiemouth at about 03:45.
Six fire engines and a height reach vehicle have been joined by support units at the scene.
By 07:15, the fire was reported to be under control.