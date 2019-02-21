NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Forty firefighters tackle Lossiemouth house blaze

  • 21 February 2019

Three people have been taken to hospital after a fire in Moray.

At least 40 firefighters were called to a house in Macdonald Drive in Lossiemouth at about 03:45.

Six fire engines and a height reach vehicle have been joined by support units at the scene.

By 07:15, the fire was reported to be under control.

