NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Emergency services at Shetland fire

  • 24 February 2019

The emergency services have been dealing with an overnight fire on Shetland.

They had been called to a house in Burns Street, Lerwick, at about 23:59.

Four fire engines attended, two from Lerwick, one from Sandwick and one from Bixter.

The crews successfully put out the fire in the two-storey building.

Related Topics