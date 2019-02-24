Emergency services at Shetland fire
- 24 February 2019
The emergency services have been dealing with an overnight fire on Shetland.
They had been called to a house in Burns Street, Lerwick, at about 23:59.
Four fire engines attended, two from Lerwick, one from Sandwick and one from Bixter.
The crews successfully put out the fire in the two-storey building.