Fire crews tackle Aberdeen restaurant blaze
- 25 February 2019
Fire crews have been called to an Aberdeen restaurant after a large plume of smoke was seen.
The incident at Fresh Mex in the Schoolhill area of the city was reported shortly before 10:00.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Operations control mobilised six fire engines to the city's Schoolhill, where crews were met by a fire in a ground floor building.
"Firefighters currently remain on the scene working to extinguish the fire."