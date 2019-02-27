Image copyright Ryan Main

Council tax in Moray is to go up by 4.79% after budget which will see more than 80 jobs lost was agreed.

The local authority said a total of 84 jobs would go.

Music instruction fees at one stage looked set to soar by 85% - which prompted the council's head of music instruction service John Mustard to resign in protest - but they will now instead go up by 10%.

The planned 85% increase would have raised fees to £699 a year.

On the job losses, the council said voluntary early retirement and voluntary severance would be offered, as well as redeployment where possible.

The budget will include a reduction in school cleaning and reduction in overtime for janitors, and commercial harbour fees will be increased.

Proposals for the closure of libraries, Gollachy recycling centre and the removal of the active schools and sports development programmes were withdrawn.

And public toilets will remain open for the next 12 months.