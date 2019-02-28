Cash machine stolen from Torphins shop
- 28 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An investigation has been launched after a cash machine was stolen from a village shop in Aberdeenshire.
Officers were alerted to the incident at the Scotmid store at Craigour Road in Torphins at about 01:30.
The ATM was recovered nearby.
Roads are closed in the village as the inquiry gets under way. Police Scotland appealed for witnesses.