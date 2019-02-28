NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Cash machine stolen from Torphins shop

Torphins scene Image copyright Louis Small

An investigation has been launched after a cash machine was stolen from a village shop in Aberdeenshire.

Officers were alerted to the incident at the Scotmid store at Craigour Road in Torphins at about 01:30.

The ATM was recovered nearby.

Roads are closed in the village as the inquiry gets under way. Police Scotland appealed for witnesses.