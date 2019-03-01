Aberdeen FC's plans for a new stadium have been given a legal go-ahead, BBC Scotland understands.

The £50m 20,000-seater development, proposed for Kingsford, near Westhill, is to replace Pittodrie.

However campaigners claim the site is an incursion into green belt land, and alternatives are available.

The No Kingsford Stadium group raised a judicial review into the planning process. A judge is now understood to have ruled against them.

Lord Tyre's full decision is due to be published at noon by the Scottish Courts and Tribunal Service.

The action brought by No Kingsford Stadium was contested by the city council.

Vital to future

It could still ultimately go to the Supreme Court.

The plans were put on hold in 2017 but the council approved them in January last year.

The club has said the facilities are vital to its future.

Construction began in July last year.