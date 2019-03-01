Police investigating a forklift raid on an Aberdeenshire village cash machine have found a stolen car they wanted to trace.

Officers were called to the Scotmid store at Craigour Road in Torphins at about 01:30 on Thursday.

A large telehandler vehicle was used, and the apparent getaway car and the ATM were found nearby.

Police Scotland said a blue Mini One stolen in Torphins had now been recovered in Forfar.

Det Insp Fionnuala McPhail said: "I would first of all like to thank everyone who has been in touch to provide information in relation to this inquiry - your help and support has been invaluable.

"Our inquiries continue and I would once again appeal to anyone who has information about the movements of the vehicles we believe to have been involved to let us know as soon as possible.

"In addition to the Mini this includes a dark Ford Galaxy, a gold Chrysler Voyager and a red Manitou telehandler which was stolen from a nearby farm prior to the break-in taking place."

It is believed the thieves did not get any money from the machine itself.