Paraglider airlifted to hospital in Aberdeenshire
- 2 March 2019
A paraglider has been airlifted to hospital after being rescued from a hill fort in Aberdeenshire.
Rescuers said the man activated a beacon after injuring his leg at about 10:30 at Tap o' Noth, which was picked up by a team in Houston in the US, who then alerted police in the UK.
The casualty was airlifted by a coastguard helicopter and taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.