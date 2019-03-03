Image copyright Jeff Holmes/PA wire Image caption Daniel Candeias (left) during the William Hill Scottish Cup quarter final match at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen

Six people have been arrested in connection with disorder and the use of a pyrotechnic device during the Aberdeen v Rangers game at Pittodrie.

Police said five men and a woman were arrested at the game, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Officers are also investigating reports of seats being thrown by both home and visiting supporters towards opposing fans.

Police said a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Match Commander Supt Richard Craig said: "I would like to thank the vast majority of supporters from both clubs who heeded our advice and behaved responsibly today.

"However, it is disappointing that a very small minority of fans chose to ignore the warnings and were in involved in disorderly behaviour.

"They have let themselves and their clubs down.

"Disruptive behaviour in and around football matches in Scotland will not be tolerated and those who choose to conduct themselves in such a way will be firmly dealt with."