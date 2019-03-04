A deer has died after an apparent attack by a "pack of dogs" in Aberdeen.

The Scottish SPCA said the deer was found in woodland near Sheddocksley Sports Centre on Springhill Road on Sunday 17 February.

The animal charity said the injuries were "consistent with deer coursing".

Its deputy chief superintendent Tom Gatherer said: "The Scottish SPCA is working with Police Scotland to catch those who are hunting animals such as deer by setting their dogs on them."

He added: "Deer coursing is an illegal and barbaric crime which causes the deer horrific pain and suffering and a great deal of distress."