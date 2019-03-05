A large protest has been held outside Aberdeen City Council ahead of a meeting to decide its budget.

The local authority had warned that about 200 jobs could go at the council amid more than £40m of cuts.

On Tuesday afternoon, council co-leader Douglas Lumsden proposed a council tax rise of 4.5% - lower than the maximum allowable 4.79% - for the Conservative and Labour administration.

However the SNP is proposing a council tax rise of 3% rather than 4.5%.

The administration budget also proposes avoiding cuts to libraries and public toilets.

Skip Twitter post by @Davyshanks Protest outside Aberdeen City Council ahead of meeting to decide the budget. The local authority needs to close a funding gap of more than £40m. pic.twitter.com/RmB66uP2ce — Davy Shanks (@Davyshanks) March 5, 2019 Report

Mr Lumsden said community centres and school crossing patrollers would also be safe.

He committed to funding the redevelopment of historic Union Terrace Gardens.

A vocal crowd had gathered outside the Town House before councillors gathered to reach a decision.

The council had warned in December that services and jobs could be at risk.

The Scottish government recently agreed to increase the amount of money given to councils across the country.