Firefighters tackle large gorse blaze near Banff
- 5 March 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Firefighters have been tackling a large gorse fire in Aberdeenshire.
Emergency services were alerted to the blaze near Banff shortly before 15:00.
It was spotted on open land near Newpark, Ordiquhill.
A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "Operations Control mobilised six fire engines and firefighters are currently tackling the flames. There are no casualties. Crews will remain in attendance."
Police said the incident led to local road closures.