Firefighters have been tackling a large gorse fire in Aberdeenshire.

Emergency services were alerted to the blaze near Banff shortly before 15:00.

It was spotted on open land near Newpark, Ordiquhill.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "Operations Control mobilised six fire engines and firefighters are currently tackling the flames. There are no casualties. Crews will remain in attendance."

Police said the incident led to local road closures.