Man charged over 'sexual assault' in Kirkwall
- 6 March 2019
A man has been charged following a police investigation into a sexual assault in Orkney.
The attack involving a woman in her 40s was alleged to have taken place in Kirkwall's Burn Lane, near the junction of Albert Street and Bridge Street.
It happened late on Sunday night or early Monday.
Police Scotland said a 53-year-old man had now been charged, and would appear in court.