School bus involved in A90 lorry crash near Inverbervie turn-off
- 7 March 2019
One person has been taken to hospital after a school bus and a lorry were involved in an accident in Aberdeenshire.
The collision happened on the A90 near the Inverbervie turn off at about 15:15.
Police Scotland said there were 15 people on board.
A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said crews were called to the A90 near Stonehaven and one patient was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.