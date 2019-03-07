One person has been taken to hospital after a school bus and a lorry were involved in an accident in Aberdeenshire.

The collision happened on the A90 near the Inverbervie turn off at about 15:15.

Police Scotland said there were 15 people on board.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said crews were called to the A90 near Stonehaven and one patient was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.