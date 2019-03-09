Thieves take equipment from Aberdeen cathedral
- 9 March 2019
Music equipment worth more than £1,000 has been stolen from a cathedral.
A guitar, voice synthesizer and projector were taken in the break-in at St Andrew's Cathedral on King Street in Aberdeen.
Police believe the thefts took place at some point between 8:00 on Thursday and 8:30am on Friday.
Officers have asked anyone who has information or is offered such items for sale to contact them.